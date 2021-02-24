UrduPoint.com
Austria To Appoint Envoy To Poland As New Ambassador To Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Austria to Appoint Envoy to Poland as New Ambassador to Moscow - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Austria's cabinet has decided to change several heads of foreign diplomatic missions and to appoint Werner Almhofer to the post of the Austrian ambassador to Russia, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

"At the request of Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg it was decided at the meeting of the council of ministers to replace a number of figures at Austrian representative bodies. It was proposed to entrust leadership positions abroad to the following persons: ... to appoint Werner Almhofer as ambassador to Moscow," the statement said.

Almhofer, who is currently heading the Austrian diplomatic mission in Warsaw will thus replace Ambassador Johannes Eigher in Moscow.

