Austria To Start COVID-19 Vaccination In January - Health Minister
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The coronavirus vaccination in Austria will start in January, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.
"Immunization against the coronavirus will being in Austria in January," Anschober told reporters.
Senior living facilities and healthcare staffers will be the first to receive the vaccine.