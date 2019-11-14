(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Batch production of the light utility aircraft to replace the Soviet-era An-2 is expected to start in Russia in 2023, the Ural Works of Civil Aviation plant, of which the aircraft's manufacturer Baikal Engineering is part of, said on Thursday.

"According to the contract, the first test unit [for static tests] will be ready by late 2020. The first tests are planned to start in mid-2021 and certification is planned for 2022. Batch production is planned for 2023," the company said in a statement.