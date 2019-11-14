UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Batch Production Of Russia's Light Aircraft To Replace An-2 To Begin In 2023- Manufacturer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:54 PM

Batch Production of Russia's Light Aircraft to Replace An-2 to Begin in 2023- Manufacturer

Batch production of the light utility aircraft to replace the Soviet-era An-2 is expected to start in Russia in 2023, the Ural Works of Civil Aviation plant, of which the aircraft's manufacturer Baikal Engineering is part of, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Batch production of the light utility aircraft to replace the Soviet-era An-2 is expected to start in Russia in 2023, the Ural Works of Civil Aviation plant, of which the aircraft's manufacturer Baikal Engineering is part of, said on Thursday.

"According to the contract, the first test unit [for static tests] will be ready by late 2020. The first tests are planned to start in mid-2021 and certification is planned for 2022. Batch production is planned for 2023," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Company 2020

Recent Stories

Redefine viewing experience with the new Infinix S ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC launches major rig fleet expansion programme ..

26 minutes ago

May God give Maulana Fazl ability to make good dec ..

41 minutes ago

Morales Asks UN, Europe, Catholic Church to Aid Pe ..

2 minutes ago

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

55 minutes ago

S. Korea hosts int'l forum on partnerships with AS ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.