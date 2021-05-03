Bavaria Cancels Oktoberfest Again Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

Bavaria will cancel Oktoberfest and other major folk festivals this year due to persisting coronavirus concerns, the German state's premier announced Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Bavaria will cancel Oktoberfest and other major folk festivals this year due to persisting coronavirus concerns, the German state's premier announced Monday.

"The situation is simply too uncertain. There are economic obligations that must be upheld ... Incidence could rise any time and a later cancellation would be an economic loss," Markus Soeder said.

He said holding Oktoberfest with numerous restrictions for millions of visitors from Germany and abroad was "practically impossible to organize," and any superspreading event could damage the brand.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said the festival, which was due to take place from September 18 to October 3, would be canceled just for the 26th time. The fest Oktoberfest was first held in 1810. It was canceled at the onset of the pandemic last year.