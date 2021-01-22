UrduPoint.com
Beijing Reports Three New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fri 22nd January 2021

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, one new locally transmitted asymptomatic infection and two new imported asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

All the new locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the Ronghui residential compound in Daxing District, where a number of cases had been detected recently, according to the commission.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, all the people living or working in the Dongcheng and Xicheng districts will be undergoing nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday, according to the districts' COVID-19 prevention and control work teams.

