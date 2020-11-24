Belarus' Lukashenko Says Minsk Interested in 'Non-Conflict' Cooperation With West

Belarus is interested in effective and peaceful cooperation with Western countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Belarus is interested in effective and peaceful cooperation with Western countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko received credentials from ambassadors of Bangladesh, Israel, Cambodia, Namibia, China, Pakistan and the Order of Malta, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

"Given its complicated history and geopolitical position, Belarus is very much interested in non-conflict and effective cooperation with other countries, including the Western ones. At the same time, we certainly rule out any political and economic pressure.

In dialogue with partners, Belarus adheres to the principles of openness, honesty and equality," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta.

The relations between Minsk and the West has been strained in the wake of the August 9 presidential election, won by Lukashenko for the sixth time in a row, but contested by the country's opposition, which claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.