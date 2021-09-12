Belarus Refuses to Discuss Migration With West Until Sanctions Lifted - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Belarus will not engage in a discussion about undocumented migration with the West as long as Minsk remains under sanctions, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"You want to live in safety ” come here. We will find a place to meet, hold meetings, discuss all this. But until they stop these dumb sanctions and humiliation of our patriotic people, no one will talk to them, we will not get on our knees," Lukashenko told journalists when asked to comment on the migration crisis that has recently soured Minsk's already strained relations with EU.

The president went on to note that his country was not concerned about possible new penalties as the earlier ones had no effect.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, which border Belarus, have been accusing Minsk of letting third-country migrants cross over. Minsk argues it can no longer afford tough border security due to Western sanctions.