Belarus to Inform Russian Embassy on Detention of Russian From Ryanair Flight - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Belarusian side will inform the Russian embassy about the detention of a Russian woman who flew on a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow has no information about Russians who were aboard the aircraft.

The plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover.

He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things. Protasevich's girlfriend, a Russian citizen, was reportedly detained as well.

"No, the Kremlin does not have any information. But again, according to international standards, the Belarusian side will inform our embassy about the detention of Russian civilians or Russian citizens and provide information on this matter," Peskov told reporters.