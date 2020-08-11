UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Politician Tikhanovskaya Says Left Country By Choice

Tue 11th August 2020

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran as an opposition candidate in the recent presidential election in Belarus, said Tuesday she had left the country for Lithuania of her own accord, without consulting her campaign or her husband

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran as an opposition candidate in the recent presidential election in Belarus, said Tuesday she had left the country for Lithuania of her own accord, without consulting her campaign or her husband.

Tikhanovskaya recorded a video message, in which she said that she made "a difficult decision."

"I made this decision on my own. Friends, family, the campaign, [husband] Sergey simply had no way of influencing this," the politician said, adding that she was joining her children.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, Tikhanovskaya, who crossed the border at night, had the necessary papers and left freely.

