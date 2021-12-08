Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Military Drills Near Border

Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian military drills near the state border, adding that Minsk now has a right to conduct exercises in response

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian military drills near the state border, adding that Minsk now has a right to conduct exercises in response.

Ukraine has conducted drills in five regions that border Belarus in late November.

"For some reason, the Ukrainian leadership decided to conduct them practically on the state border under the pretext of combating illegal migration, deploying a group of armed forces, heavy weapons, attracting helicopters and combat aircraft. Probably, they look at the Poles and how they fight migrants, using water cannons, tear gas. It is good that it did not come to the use of firearms. This can lead to local conflict. I really would not like that," Volfovich said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency, adding that now Minsk has a right to conduct similar drills near the border.