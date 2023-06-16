Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armored Vehicles - Reports

Belgium will purchase and then supply Ukraine with M113 tracked armored personnel carriers that the Belgian army took out of service more than 10 years ago, Belgian media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Belgium will purchase and then supply Ukraine with M113 tracked armored personnel carriers that the Belgian army took out of service more than 10 years ago, Belgian media reported Friday.

The Belgian Defense Ministry will hand over the vehicles once they are in working order, the RTBF broadcaster reported.

The delivery will be part of the 15th aid package for Ukraine, which the Belgian government reportedly approved earlier in the day. The package amounts to 11 million Euros ($12 million), according to the broadcaster.

Belgium's military aid is intended to respond to specific requests from Ukraine, RTBF reported, citing Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

"Support for Ukraine is not a competition between partner countries, but the result of a coherent approach aimed at best meeting the needs on the ground. This new aid package is fully in line with this logic", Dedonder was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

Belgium-supplied weapons, specifically, FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups taken during an incursion into Russia's Belgorod Region in late May. Brussels demanded an explanation from Kiev as the weapons are sent on the condition they are used exclusively for defense. Ukraine later said it had launched an investigation into the use of Belgian weapons for attacks in Russia.