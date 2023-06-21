UrduPoint.com

Belgium's Defense Minister Says Arms Used In Raid From Ukraine Not Discussed With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Wednesday that she had not discussed with the Russian side the Ukrainian sabotage groups using Belgium-made weapons in a cross-border raid into Russia.

"No, there have been no such contacts (with the Russian side)," Dedonder told the LN24 broadcaster.

The minister added that she had talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15.

"The Ukrainian minister confirmed to me that the provisions of the contract (on Belgian arms supplies) were clear for him, that they were carrying out an investigation and he would have to report to his parliament," Dedonder added.

If Ukrainians want to give the supplied arms to some other groups, they must ask Belgium's permission, which they have not done, the Belgian defense minister said.

The Belgian-developed weapons, specifically FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups filmed during an incursion into Russia's border Belgorod region in late May. Brussels has demanded an explanation from Kiev, as the weapons are sent on the condition that they are used exclusively for defense, but is yet to receive a response.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

