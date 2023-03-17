(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Berlin has not received requests from Poland and Slovakia to coordinate the export of fighter jets that were once in service of East Germany, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the country will hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. On Friday, incumbent Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the government approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and Kup air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Since we have not received any requests at the moment, we cannot evaluate this information," Hebestreit said, commenting on the decision of Slovakia and Poland to provide combat aircraft to Kiev.

The spokesman explained that it is not known whether the MIG-29 fighters that Poland and Slovakia want to supply have ever been in service of East Germany, which would mean the need to coordinate exports from Germany.