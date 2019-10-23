Berlin to Discuss North Syria Safe Zone With Russia, Turkey - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Berlin 's offer to create a safe zone in northern Syria will be discussed with Russia and Turkey after negotiations within the European Union and NATO , the German Defense Ministry's representative said during a briefing on Wednesday.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday that she would propose to the NATO member states to create an internationally-controlled safe zone, with the involvement of Turkey and Russia, in northern Syria where Turkey sent its troops earlier in October.

"After that [discussing the safe zone with European partners and allies] we will move to the second step, involving Turkey and Russia in talks," he said.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, for his part, stressed that the government was still debating the issue. However, the idea of creating a safe zone will be discussed at the international level, including the NATO summit set to take place from October 24-25.

According to the defense minister, the current situation in Syria negatively affects the interests of the European countries, in particular, Germany's security aims. She added that Berlin and Brussels had so far been too passive, therefore, Germany's political initiative made sense.