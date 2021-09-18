UrduPoint.com

Biden Adds Measles To List Of Quarantine Communicable Diseases - Executive Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Adds Measles to List of Quarantine Communicable Diseases - Executive Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) President Joe Biden has added measles to the US list of quarantinable diseases, a presidential executive order circulated by the White House showed on Friday.

The list of Quarantine Communicable Diseases "shall be further amended by adding 'Measles' to the existing list after 'infectious Tuberculosis'," read the executive order signed by the president.

More Stories From World

