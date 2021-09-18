Biden Adds Measles to List of Quarantine Communicable Diseases - Executive Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) President Joe Biden has added measles to the US list of quarantinable diseases, a presidential executive order circulated by the White House showed on Friday.

The list of Quarantine Communicable Diseases "shall be further amended by adding 'Measles' to the existing list after 'infectious Tuberculosis'," read the executive order signed by the president.