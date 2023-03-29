UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces $9.5Bln To Advance Global Democracy Over Next Three Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Biden Announces $9.5Bln to Advance Global Democracy Over Next Three Years

The Biden Administration aims to secure $9.5 billion in new funding from Congress for the advancement of global democracy over the next three years, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Biden Administration aims to secure $9.5 billion in new funding from Congress for the advancement of global democracy over the next three years, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday.

"Over the course of three years, my administration intends to work with Congress to commit $9.5 billion across all our efforts to advance democracy around the world," Biden said during plenary remarks at the Summit for Democracy.

Related Topics

World Democracy Congress All From Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

4 minutes ago
 PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

20 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Month ..

US Crude Oil Sees Largest Weekly Demand in 4 Months - Energy Agency

13 minutes ago
 Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down ..

Russia Oil, Condensate Production in February Down by 8.5% M/M to 42.1Mt - Rosst ..

13 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3 ..

Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.