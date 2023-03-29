Biden Announces $9.5Bln to Advance Global Democracy Over Next Three Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden Administration aims to secure $9.5 billion in new funding from Congress for the advancement of global democracy over the next three years, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Biden Administration aims to secure $9.5 billion in new funding from Congress for the advancement of global democracy over the next three years, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday.

"Over the course of three years, my administration intends to work with Congress to commit $9.5 billion across all our efforts to advance democracy around the world," Biden said during plenary remarks at the Summit for Democracy.