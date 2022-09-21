Biden Announces at UN General Assembly $2.9Bln Aid to Fight Food Crisis - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden has announced a new $2.9 billion emergency aid package to combat the global food crisis in his speech at the UN General Assembly, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, in his address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly President Joseph Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance from the US government to address global food insecurity," the White House said in a press release.

Biden's announcement builds on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year, the release said.