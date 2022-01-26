Biden Approval Rating Declines to 41% at Start of Second Year of His Presidency - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Well over half of Americans think President Joe Biden is doing a poor job at the beginning of the second year of his presidency and his approval rating has further fallen to 41%, a new Pew Research poll revealed.

"He starts his second year with diminished job approval and majorities expressing little or no confidence in him on many of these same issues, the coronavirus included," Pew Research said on Tuesday. "Currently, 41% of US adults approve of Biden's job performance, which is down slightly from September (44%) and substantially lower than last April (59%).

"

Just 21% of the public is satisfied with the way things are going in the United States - 12 points lower than last March (33%) and 15 points lower than in February 2018 (36%), near the beginning of the previous midterm year.

The results of the poll also showed that 44% of respondents said they are "very or somewhat confident" Biden can handle the coronavirus pandemic, one of his key campaign promises for which he has been criticized.

The survey was conducted from January 10-17 among 5,128 Americans.