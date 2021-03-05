Biden, European Commission President Agree to Coordinate Policies on Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a phone call on Friday agreed to coordinate their policies toward China, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and the Western Balkans, the White House said in a statement.

