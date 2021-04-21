Biden, Harris To Deliver Remarks On Chauvin Verdict Later This Evening - White House
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) President Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks later in the evening on the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, the White House said.
The former Minnesota police officer was found guilty on charges of second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd earlier on Tuesday.