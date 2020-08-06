Biden Lead Over Trump Shrinks to 3 Points Nationally - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump has contracted to 3 percentage points, a nationwide poll conducted by the The Hill and HarrisX revealed.

Biden has a 43% to 40 percent lead over Trump, according to the poll released on Wednesday.

A poll conducted by the group in mid-July had shown Biden leading Trump by 7 percentage points.

Biden leads by an average of 5 percent in three recent national polls posted on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) as of Wednesday.