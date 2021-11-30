Biden Picks Veteran High Tech Executive LaPlante to Run Pentagon Acquisition Programs

President Joe Biden has selected a prominent and experienced military high tech executive and Pentagon veteran to run acquisition and sustainment programs under the Department of Defense, the White House announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) President Joe Biden has selected a prominent and experienced military high tech executive and Pentagon veteran to run acquisition and sustainment programs under the Department of Defense, the White House announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate William LaPlante for Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Department of Defense," the release stated.

LaPlante is currently president and CEO of Draper Laboratory where he has focused on emerging technology and global competitive innovation. Previously, he served as MITRE Corporation senior vice president where he oversaw federally funded research and development, the White House said.

"Dr. William A. LaPlante is a seasoned national security leader with nearly four decades of experience in acquisition, technology, sustainment and the defense industrial base ... delivering material as well as conceptual innovations to enhance national security capabilities," the release said.

LaPlante also served in the Obama administration as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics from 2014 to 2017, according to the White House.