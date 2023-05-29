Biden Says Main Duty of Americans to 'Prepare' US Soldiers, Take Care of Them

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the only "truly sacred" obligation of Americans is to prepare US soldiers and take care of them and their families.

"We have only one truly sacred obligation: to prepare those we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they come home and when they don't," Biden said after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.