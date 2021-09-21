Biden Says US Ready to Return to Full JCPOA Compliance if Iran Does the Same

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is ready to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement, if Tehran agrees to do the same, President Joe Biden said during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States is ready to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement, if Tehran agrees to do the same, President Joe Biden said during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and to seek a return to the JCPOA. We're prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same," Biden said.