Biden Says Would Consider Using National Guard To Address Supply Chain Crisis
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) President Joe Biden during a nationally-televised town hall meeting said he would consider using the US national guard to address the supply chain crisis that has gripped the country.
Biden said "yes" when asked by CNN if he would consider calling up the national guard to help with trucking to address supply chain shortages.