Biden Signs Executive Order To Allow New Sanctions On Parties Fueling Ethiopia Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to allow new sanctions on the sides fueling the conflict in Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the White House.

"The Executive Order I signed today establishes a new sanctions regime that will allow us to target those responsible for, or complicit in, prolonging the conflict in Ethiopia, obstructing humanitarian access, or preventing a ceasefire," Biden said in the statement.

More Stories From World

