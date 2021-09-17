Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia Conflict

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to allow new sanctions on the sides fueling the conflict in Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to allow new sanctions on the sides fueling the conflict in Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the White House.

"The Executive Order I signed today establishes a new sanctions regime that will allow us to target those responsible for, or complicit in, prolonging the conflict in Ethiopia, obstructing humanitarian access, or preventing a ceasefire," Biden said in the statement.