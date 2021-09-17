Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia Conflict

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:59 PM
US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to allow new sanctions on the sides fueling the conflict in Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the White House
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to allow new sanctions on the sides fueling the conflict in Ethiopia, according to a statement released by the White House.
"The Executive Order I signed today establishes a new sanctions regime that will allow us to target those responsible for, or complicit in, prolonging the conflict in Ethiopia, obstructing humanitarian access, or preventing a ceasefire," Biden said in the statement.