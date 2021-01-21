Biden Signs Executive Orders for US to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord, WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to rejoin the United States to the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Third I'm gonna send while you're all here is the commitment I made that we're going to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as of today," Biden said on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the WHO and the Paris Climate Accord during his time in office.