Biden Tells Erdogan US Ready to Provide Any, All Needed Aid After Quakes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said the United States will provide any assistance needed by Turkey following Monday's devastating earthquakes, the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

"President Joseph R. Biden spoke this afternoon with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO Ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the readout said on Monday.

Biden also expressed condolences on behalf of the American people to all who lost loved ones or were injured in the earthquakes, the statement said.

In addition, Biden said specialized US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and to coordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes.