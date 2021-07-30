UrduPoint.com

Biden To Accept Kosovo Award On Behalf Of His Deceased Son Beau - White House

US President Joe Biden on Sunday will accept a medal on behalf of his deceased son Beau from Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani in recognition of his activity on strengthening the country's justice system, according to the pre-recorded video message published by the White House

"We [Biden family] just want to say this is incredible, and want to thank the Republic of Kosovo for this medal. It is a great honor. It is a great honor to recognize the legacy of our son Beau," the message said on Friday. "We are grateful to all the people of Kosovo, who Beau fell in love with. So much so that he believed so deeply in your independence and your democracy."

In the message, Biden noted that the United States will continue to support Kosovo's movement toward democracy as well as the country's economic development and its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic with vaccines that are supposed to arrive from COVAX within weeks.

Beau Biden was the US President's oldest son and died from brain cancer in 2015.

Following the US war against the so-called rump Yugoslavia - consisting of Serbia and Montenegro - and in support of Albanian separatists in 1999, Beaeu worked on behalf of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to train judges and prosecutors in order to reform the justice system there. The Albanian leadership in Kosovo named one of the highways after Beau Biden in 2016.

