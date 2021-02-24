UrduPoint.com
Biden To Call Saudi King Ahead Of Explosive Intel Report On Khashoggi Murder - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden is going to call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, ahead of the release of a national intelligence report allegedly implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Axios reported, citing a source.

The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence is set to publish the report on Thursday. The Washington Post reported last week that the document implies that the crown prince was involved in the murder. Back in 2019, the US Congress legally obliged the administration to release the intelligence findings, but then-President Donald Trump ignored this demand. Biden, who as a presidential candidate accused the crown prince of personally ordering the killing, vows to "recalibrate" relationship with the oil-rich monarchy.

If the bilateral call takes place, this will be Biden's first conversation as president with the Saudi monarch.

According to the news outlet, the call will likely cover a spate of issues, but will be overshadowed by the report's pending release.

Khashoggi, a Saudi-born Washington Post columnist, went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that he was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. The government sentenced several people over their role in the journalist's murder and has repeatedly denied allegations that members of the royal family were involved in that.

