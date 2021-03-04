Biden Warns States Against Relaxing Mask Wearing Regime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden urged states on Wednesday to continue mandatory masks wearing regimes, warning that relaxing measures could lead to additional thousands of COVID-19-reated deaths among Americans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he is rolling back novel coronavirus-related restrictions by lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses in the state to reopen. Other US states that have lifted the mask mandate include Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

"I think it is a big mistake," Biden told reporters.

He expressed hope that people realize the importance of mask wearing because it makes a difference. He said the US will have enough resources to vaccinate every US adult by the end of spring. Until then it is necessary to maintain safety measures, such as washing hands, mask wearing and keeping social distancing, he said.

The US is the world leader in both confirmed COVID-19 cases (28.7 million) and deaths (518,265), according to Johns Hopkins University data as of Wednesday afternoon.