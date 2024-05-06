Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6 May, 2024)

On the first day of the Arabian Travel Market 2024, Dubai Police stand welcomed His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy, who reviewed the services offered to the emirate tourists and visitors in the emirate to enhance their tourism experience and ensure a seamless journey without any hindrances.

Brigadier Dr.

Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations for Administrative and Control Affairs, emphasized Dubai Police's dedication to participating in one of the world's largest tourism exhibitions annually, which brings together renowned companies and experts in the travel and tourism sector.

He further mentioned that Dubai Police aims to provide cutting-edge tourist security services that align with global advancements in the field of tourist and tourism security sector, ensuring the sustainable delivery of services to a diverse range of customers.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Khalfan Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, emphasized that the Stand presents various prominent services related to the tourist and tourism security sector.

He pointed out that these services are essential for tourists and visitors who need to know how to access them easily, including Tourist Police service, Sail Safely service, Virtual Dubai Police Museum, Esaad Card Centre services, and electronic games.

He added that the Dubai Police' Stand also showcases vintage patrols and the Ramadan cannon and introduces new services.

Brig. Al Jallaf further mentioned that informative workshops, presented in Arabic and English, are being held at the Dubai Police Stand to raise awareness about the Lost and Found service and the Smart Police Station (SPS) services.

Dubai Police Museum

The Stand also features the Dubai Police Museum, providing visitors with an exceptional experience and insights into the illustrious history of Dubai Police.

It showcases Dubai Police's remarkable development and diverse accomplishments across various security and community domains throughout the decades. On the Stand, visitors can virtually explore the museum and discover the Community Hall, which highlights Dubai Police's active involvement with the community.

Additionally, they can explore a hall that documents the Force's journey of dedication, a display of weapons and devices used since its establishment, and a dedicated section that showcases some of the cases handled by Dubai Police, including their methods of detection and combat in areas such as drug prevention, counterfeiting, and more.

Vintage Patrol

The Stand also showcases the iconic Land Rover, a four-wheel-drive vehicle that has been a part of Dubai Police's fleet since the early 1950s.

The Land Rover was carefully selected for its suitability to the region's geographical and climatic conditions. It has played a crucial role in various tasks, including security operations, traffic control, personnel transportation, and medium-duty cargo transportation.

Ramadan Cannon

Dubai Police Stand also presents the iconic 25-pounder MK1L sound cannon, a British-made artillery piece originally introduced into service in the 1960s to greet the emirate's guests.

Throughout the years, it has found a new role in announcing the time of Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan, and it is used in Islamic occasions. Today, the cannon holds historical significance and has become a beloved attraction for visitors and tourists, who eagerly capture commemorative photos.

Workshops

During the 4-day exhibition, Dubai Police provides workshops and informative lectures in both Arabic and English, focusing on the tourist services offered by the Force throughout the year.

These sessions aim to ensure that visitors have a fulfilling tourism experience and can easily access assistance, make inquiries, offer suggestions, and seek help in multiple languages using Dubai Police's smart App, smart police stations, and official website.

Additionally, attendees are educated about the e-Crime service, which aims to combat cybercrimes.

Dubai Police Stand visitors can also explore the Lost & Found smart system, which expedites the process of returning lost items to their rightful owners or handing over found items.

This system achieves this through integrated and intelligent connectivity among government, semi-government, and private entities across the emirate. By ensuring a seamless experience for all customers, the Lost & Found smart system streamlines the timely retrieval or handover of lost belongings.

Thanks to this system, customers in the country can conveniently deliver found items to the nearest point, including police stations, government entities, commercial centres, hotels, public entertainment venues, and other partners within the Lost and Found smart system.

This streamlined service ensures the prompt and secure return of found items to their rightful owners.

Daily contests

The Stand also hosts daily contests throughout the exhibition on Dubai Police's social media accounts, providing participants with the opportunity to win valuable prizes.