Bishkek Says Tajik Forces Started Mortar Shelling Of Kyrgyz Settlement

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Bishkek Says Tajik Forces Started Mortar Shelling of Kyrgyz Settlement

The Tajik military started mortar shelling of a Kyrgyz settlement on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Tajik military started mortar shelling of a Kyrgyz settlement on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz side said that fighting erupted after the Tajik military crossed the state border, adding that one Tajik soldier got injured during the incident. Bishkek and Dushanbe then engaged in negotiations.

"During the negotiations between the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the border guards of Tajikistan who arrived at the scene of the incident as a reinforcement opened fire at the servicemen of the Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Another firefight erupted, which lasted for about 30 minutes," the border service said, adding that one Kyrgyz soldier was injured during the shootout.

The service added that "the Tajik side then started mortar shelling of the Dostuk settlement."

