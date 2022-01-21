Blinken Arrives in Geneva Ahead of Scheduled Talks With Lavrov - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Blinken Arrives In Geneva Ahead Of Scheduled Talks With Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Geneva for his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security matters in Eastern Europe, according to a CNN correspondent traveling with the US delegation.

Blinken and Lavrov will discuss security matters concerning Ukraine and NATO's plans to expand eastward, which Moscow considers to be a threat to its national security.

