UrduPoint.com

Blinken Calls Situation In Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Blinken Calls Situation in Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'

The situation in Ukraine is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO, it is a crisis with global consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The situation in Ukraine is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO, it is a crisis with global consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"This is why the United States and our partners in Europe have been so focused on what's happening in Ukraine.

It's bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it's bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO. It's a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe German Berlin United States

Recent Stories

Kiev Expecting Washington to Take Decisive Action ..

Kiev Expecting Washington to Take Decisive Action Regarding Sanctions on Russia

9 seconds ago
 Moldovagaz Forwarded Advance Payment for January G ..

Moldovagaz Forwarded Advance Payment for January Gas to Gazprom - Spinu

10 seconds ago
 Turkey Plans to Invite Donbas, OSCE to Minsk Agree ..

Turkey Plans to Invite Donbas, OSCE to Minsk Agreements Talks in Istanbul - Sour ..

12 seconds ago
 Number of Americans Pessimistic About Pandemic Inc ..

Number of Americans Pessimistic About Pandemic Increases to 58% Amid Omicron Sur ..

13 seconds ago
 Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

3 minutes ago
 Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sp ..

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.