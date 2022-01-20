Blinken Calls Situation in Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'

The situation in Ukraine is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO, it is a crisis with global consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"This is why the United States and our partners in Europe have been so focused on what's happening in Ukraine.

It's bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it's bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO. It's a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.