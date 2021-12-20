UrduPoint.com

Blinken Designates Under Secretary Uzra Zeya As Special Coordinator For Tibetan Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:41 PM

The United States has appointed Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to serve as the special coordinator for Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday

"I have designated Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, an important role she will take on effective immediately," Blinken said. "She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14, 2021."

Blinken explained that Zeya will promote dialogue, without preconditions, between China and the Dalai Lama and his representatives.

"She will promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, including their freedom of religion or belief, and will support efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage," he said. "Special Coordinator Zeya will further support U.

S. efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and diaspora communities, including those in the United States who have faced threats and intimidation instigated by the PRC."

Moreover, Zeya will promote activities to protect the environment and manage the water and other natural resources of the Tibetan plateau, the secretary added.

"Consistent with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, she also will seek to increase access to Tibet for U.S. officials, journalists, and other citizens," Blinken added. "Special Coordinator Zeya will work closely with Tibetan cultural, religious, and political leaders, the U.S. Congress, international allies and partners, and civil society representatives on these matters."

India has been home to the Dalai Lama since he fled Tibet in 1959. In 2003, Beijing and New Delhi signed a declaration of cooperation under which India recognized China's claim over Tibet and agreed to deny the Tibetan government-in-exile a platform for political mobilization.

