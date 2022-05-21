UrduPoint.com

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister For Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Friday for discussions on Ukraine, trade and energy issues.

"We have a lot to talk about today in terms of the region, security," Blinken said before the meeting. "What we're seeing among other things from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine are profound impacts beyond Ukraine, including in Central Asia - food, energy, trade."

The Biden administration continued to support the political and economic reform initiatives undertaken by the government of Kazakhstan, Blinken stated.

"We very much support as well the important efforts at political and economic reform that are taking place now in Kazakhstan," the secretary of state said.

The United States has been strategic partners with Kazakhstan for 30 years and Washington remains strongly committed to Kazakhstan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

In February, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine with the goal of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine in defense of those living in the breakaway region of Donbas.

