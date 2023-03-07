UrduPoint.com

March 07, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis agreed during their meeting on Monday to keep imposing sanctions against Russia and to expand Lithuania's economic ties with Taiwan, a joint statement issued after the meeting said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis confirmed the unwavering support of the United States and Lithuania for Ukraine as it defends its territory and democracy from Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion," the statement said. "The two leaders committed to continue imposing strong economic costs on Russia through sanctions and pursuing accountability for those responsible for Russia's attacks."

Blinken and Landsbergis also vowed to continue to support Ukraine and called on the allies of the collective West to do the same, the statement said.

The two officials pointed out they look forward to achieving a successful NATO Summit in Lithuania in July and also committed to working together to strengthen NATO's partnership with Ukraine to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the statement said.

Landsbergis and Blinken also reaffirmed their strong concerns about China, underscoring the need for continued US engagement in the face of economic coercion, the statement said.

"Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for Lithuania's resolve in withstanding the PRC's (People's Republic of China) unjustified political and economic coercion.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis expressed appreciation for the many actions the United States has taken to support Lithuania in withstanding PRC coercion and turning it into an economic opportunity," the statement said.

In addition, the two officials agreed on the need to closely cooperate on upholding the so-called rules-based international order, including recognizing the importance of Washington joining as a third party in the World Trade Organization's case against China for discriminatory trade practices in Lithuania, the statement said.

They officials welcomed the development of joint projects between Lithuania and Taiwan in semiconductors, lasers and other areas, the statement said.

"The leaders also seek to strengthen Lithuania's robust economic partnership with Taiwan, support Taiwan's meaningful participation in international fora, and deepen people-to-people ties with Taiwan," the statement said, noting that they also committed to advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and expressed support for the mutual goal of closer cooperation between NATO and its Asia-Pacific Partners.

"They also look forward to Lithuania's development of an Indo-Pacific strategy," the statement added.

