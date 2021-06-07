UrduPoint.com
Blinken Looking Into Re-Establishing Office Of Special Envoy For Guantanamo Prison Closure

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a congressional hearing on Monday said that he is looking into re-establishing the office of the special envoy to facilitate the closure of the Guantanamo Bay prison.

"We are working actively on these cases [nine Guantanamo detainees cleared for release] and I want to make sure that the [State] Department has what it needs, both in terms of resources and personnel and including someone who can focus on this full time to do that. So, we are actively looking into doing that, yes," Blinken said.

