Blinken, Oman Foreign Minister Discuss Security Cooperation - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed further security cooperation in a telephone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid al-Busaidi, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi," Price said on Wednesday. "They discussed security cooperation."

Blinken and al-Busaidi also reaffirmed the importance of Oman's trade and investment relationship with the United States, Price noted.

The secretary of state expressed his appreciation for Oman's mediating role in advancing regional peace and stability, the readout said.