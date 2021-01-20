Blinken Promises US Embassy to Stay in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken committed to keeping the American embassy in Jerusalem and continuing to view the disputed city as the capital of Israel.

"Yes and yes," Blinken said during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday when asked if he agrees that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and commits that the US will not move the embassy.

The city, the eastern part of which is claimed by the Palestinians, was recognized as Israel's capital by outgoing President Donald Trump who relocated the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. The move sparked unrest across the entire middle East.