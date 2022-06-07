UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Global Community Must Collectively Address Emergency Food Insecurity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Blinken Says Global Community Must Collectively Address Emergency Food Insecurity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the international community must take collective actions to address global food insecurity around the world.

"The rest of the world must urgently and collectively respond to the emergency," Blinken said on Monday during remarks about food security challenges stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said during the same event that the United States is conducting extensive diplomatic talks with allies and partners to encourage them to keep trade open and to refrain from imposing export bans on certain goods.

Vilsack added that during these times of stress, such as the current global food security crisis, many countries consider becoming insular to the international community.

However, the United States has imposed numerous sanctions this year that have complicated imports of Russian fertilizers and food products, which has caused substantial disruptions to food supply chains around the world. Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and agricultural fertilizers in the world. In 2021, the exports of fertilizers from Russia to other markets amounted to $7.

8 billion. In addition, Russia exported $35.9 billion worth of food products in 2021, including the export of $11.4 billion in grain.

Last month, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said new banking restrictions and fear of violating sanctions have caused delays or even terminations of transactions between Russia and trading partners in many countries, including Western farmers who are dependent on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers. Hence, Nebenzia said there is no point in discussing sanctions exemptions.

On May 19, Brazilian Ambassador to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on global food insecurity issues, said that it is undeniable that the West's unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia have a secondary impact on the operation of markets, resulting in an increase of costs and in hampering the availability of foodstuffs and fertilizers.

The Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Laura Richardson mentioned last week that US sanctions are affecting Brazil's ability to acquire fertilizer and cutting off one of Paraguay's key importers of beef.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Agriculture Same Brazil Paraguay United States May Market Event From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

2 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

2 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

2 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

2 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.