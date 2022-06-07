Blinken Says Global Community Must Collectively Address Emergency Food Insecurity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the international community must take collective actions to address global food insecurity around the world.

"The rest of the world must urgently and collectively respond to the emergency," Blinken said on Monday during remarks about food security challenges stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said during the same event that the United States is conducting extensive diplomatic talks with allies and partners to encourage them to keep trade open and to refrain from imposing export bans on certain goods.

Vilsack added that during these times of stress, such as the current global food security crisis, many countries consider becoming insular to the international community.

However, the United States has imposed numerous sanctions this year that have complicated imports of Russian fertilizers and food products, which has caused substantial disruptions to food supply chains around the world. Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and agricultural fertilizers in the world. In 2021, the exports of fertilizers from Russia to other markets amounted to $7.

8 billion. In addition, Russia exported $35.9 billion worth of food products in 2021, including the export of $11.4 billion in grain.

Last month, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said new banking restrictions and fear of violating sanctions have caused delays or even terminations of transactions between Russia and trading partners in many countries, including Western farmers who are dependent on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers. Hence, Nebenzia said there is no point in discussing sanctions exemptions.

On May 19, Brazilian Ambassador to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on global food insecurity issues, said that it is undeniable that the West's unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia have a secondary impact on the operation of markets, resulting in an increase of costs and in hampering the availability of foodstuffs and fertilizers.

The Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Laura Richardson mentioned last week that US sanctions are affecting Brazil's ability to acquire fertilizer and cutting off one of Paraguay's key importers of beef.