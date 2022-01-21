Blinken Says US, Russia Prepared for Talks Based on Papers Washington Received From Moscow

The United States and Russia are prepared to follow up with conversations based on "security guarantees" proposals that Washington received from Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

"We agreed today that we will share in writing next week our ideas, our response to concerns that Russia raised, concerns that we have, that we would share again in writing with Russia, we intend based on conversation today, based on that papers, as well as the paper we received from Russia to follow with conversations, at least at the levels of foreign ministers," Blinken told journalists after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.