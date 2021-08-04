Blinken, Sudanese PM Agree to Encourage Sides of Ethiopian Conflict to Enter Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a phone call agreed to encourage the parties to the Ethiopian conflict to enter talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price revealed in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a phone call agreed to encourage the parties to the Ethiopian conflict to enter talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire, State Department Spokesperson Ned price revealed in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss shared concerns over the expansion of armed confrontation in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and reports of Eritrean troops re-entering Ethiopia, all of which impact regional stability," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and PM Hamdok agreed to encourage all parties to enter negotiations toward a ceasefire, to engage in an inclusive political dialogue to preserve the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state, and to allow full humanitarian access to those in need.

"

Blinken and Hamdok also discussed progress in Sudan's democratic transition as well as about boosting U.S.-Sudanese ties, Price added.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. Since then, the Ethiopian military has occupied the Tigray region, resulting in fighting with rebels, which has caused severe humanitarian challenges.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes, and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray.