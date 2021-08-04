UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Sudanese PM Agree To Encourage Sides Of Ethiopian Conflict To Enter Peace Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Blinken, Sudanese PM Agree to Encourage Sides of Ethiopian Conflict to Enter Peace Talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a phone call agreed to encourage the parties to the Ethiopian conflict to enter talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price revealed in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a phone call agreed to encourage the parties to the Ethiopian conflict to enter talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire, State Department Spokesperson Ned price revealed in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss shared concerns over the expansion of armed confrontation in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Tigray region, and reports of Eritrean troops re-entering Ethiopia, all of which impact regional stability," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and PM Hamdok agreed to encourage all parties to enter negotiations toward a ceasefire, to engage in an inclusive political dialogue to preserve the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state, and to allow full humanitarian access to those in need.

"

Blinken and Hamdok also discussed progress in Sudan's democratic transition as well as about boosting U.S.-Sudanese ties, Price added.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. Since then, the Ethiopian military has occupied the Tigray region, resulting in fighting with rebels, which has caused severe humanitarian challenges.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes, and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Progress Price Ethiopia Sudan November Post All Government Allied Rental Modarba Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Two cops injured in grenade attack

Two cops injured in grenade attack

1 minute ago
 Guard of Honor presented to martyrs of police at S ..

Guard of Honor presented to martyrs of police at SSU headquarters

1 minute ago
 Refunds of Rs 42.4 million disbursed by LTO during ..

Refunds of Rs 42.4 million disbursed by LTO during July

1 minute ago
 ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Will Present First ..

ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Will Present First Report in September - Jakarta

1 minute ago
 UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To ..

UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To Address Afghanistan Violence - ..

9 minutes ago
 Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wic ..

Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wickets in 2nd T20

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.