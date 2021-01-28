UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Thai Foreign Minister Discuss Defense Alliance In Phone Call -US State Department

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Blinken, Thai Foreign Minister Discuss Defense Alliance in Phone Call -US State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held phone talks, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai," it said.

"Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reaffirmed the strength of the United States-Thailand defense alliance, reviewed global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed the importance of working together to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values across the free and open Indo Pacific region," the State Department said.

It said Blinken and Don had agreed to continue close cooperation on an entire range of bilateral and regional issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Alliance

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

10 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

10 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

10 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

10 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.