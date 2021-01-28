Blinken, Thai Foreign Minister Discuss Defense Alliance in Phone Call -US State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held phone talks, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai," it said.

"Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reaffirmed the strength of the United States-Thailand defense alliance, reviewed global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed the importance of working together to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values across the free and open Indo Pacific region," the State Department said.

It said Blinken and Don had agreed to continue close cooperation on an entire range of bilateral and regional issues.