Blinken, Top Qatari Diplomat Discuss Aid Delivery to Afghanistan - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani spoke about coordinating humanitarian assistance delivery to Afghanistan during a phone conversation, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Tuesday.

"The Secretary commended Qatar for its continued work at the forefront of efforts to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also discussed other important matters regarding Afghanistan, including efforts to coordinate delivery of vital humanitarian support."

Price noted that the phone conversation between Blinken and Al-Thani took place on Monday.

After the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) took over Kabul on August 15, hundreds of people rushed to the airport, which resulted in several days of chaos. As foreigners and Afghans who helped foreign forces were striving to leave, the airport was shaken by terrorist attacks organized by a local affiliate of the IS terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Since mid-August Qatar has been facilitating the evacuation of people safely from Kabul to Doha. Most of the evacuees are transiting in Qatar, where they are hosted temporarily for a few days before departing on flights to their onward destinations. According to the Qatari foreign ministry data, some 114,000 people left Afghanistan on evacuation flights, with over 58,000 of them via Qatar.