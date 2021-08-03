UrduPoint.com

Boat Accident In DRC Kills 11, Children Among Fatalities - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Eleven people, including seven children, died due to a crash of a boat in Lake Tanganyika in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Mukeni Ngolo Georges, the administrative secretary of the Tanganyika province, said on Monday.

"We have already found 11 bodies, four of them belong to women and seven to children, while 76 people were rescued by fishermen," Georges was quoted as saying by Congolese news portal Actualite.cd.

The reason of the accident was the boat's excessive passenger load, according to the official.

Boat crews often accept extra cargo and passengers on board, violating the navigation rules, he specified.

