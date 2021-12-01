Bodies of 8 Migrants Detected in Poland Since Start of Border Crisis - Border Service

The bodies of eight undocumented migrants have been detected in the territory of Poland since the start of the crisis at the border with Belarus, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Mikhalska said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The bodies of eight undocumented migrants have been detected in the territory of Poland since the start of the crisis at the border with Belarus, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Mikhalska said on Wednesday.

"There were a total of eight such people. Including one person who died during resuscitation at the border line during its illegal crossing. A group of medical rescuers was called to this person. Unfortunately, they was unable to help him. Also the man who was caught from the Bug River," Mikhalska told reporters.