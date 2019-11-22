(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with George Shaaban, personal representative of the acting Lebanese prime minister, the situation in that country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa , Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with George Shaaban, personal representative of the acting Lebanese prime minister , the situation in that country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"During the conversation, the emerging socio-political and socio-economic situation in Lebanon was discussed. The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in support of the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and internal political stability of Lebanon," the ministry said.

The Russian side also expressed hope for the success of the Lebanese leadership's efforts to resolve the issue of the format and composition of the new government on the basis of a national consensus as soon as possible.