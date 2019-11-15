Bolivia's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Karen Longaric announced on Friday that the country had withdrawn from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Bolivia 's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Karen Longaric announced on Friday that the country had withdrawn from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

ALBA is an intergovernmental organization based on the idea of the social, political and economic integration of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We left ALBA, so his [the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Evo Morales, Diego Pary Rodriguez, who refused to resign], action plan in Nicaragua, this ALBA scenario does not interest us at all," Longaric told reporters, as quoted by Erbol publication.